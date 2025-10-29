Rollins (lip laceration) exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins was hit in the mouth while contesting a shot. He stayed in the game long enough to knock down his second three-pointer before exiting to the locker room with 10:26 remaining in the opening quarter. If Rollins is unable to return, Cole Anthony will likely see a bump in minutes.