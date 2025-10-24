default-cbs-image
Rollins will start at point guard Friday against the Trail Blazers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

With Kevin Porter (ankle) sidelined, it's not a big surprise to see the Bucks turn to Rollins. During Wednesday's 133-120 win over the Wizards, Rollins logged 29 minutes and had nine points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He's been a popular short-term pickup in fantasy leagues to open the season.

