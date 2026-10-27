Herro logged 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over Indiana.

Herro led Milwaukee in scoring while recording his first double-double of the season, helping the Bucks secure their first victory of the 2026-27 campaign. The veteran guard also contributed seven assists and three triples, delivering one of his most complete performances of the young season. Herro remains a focal point of Milwaukee's offense and should continue providing strong fantasy production.