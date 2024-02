Dosunmu produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 overtime loss to Orlando.

Dosunmu is going through his most productive stretch of the season and has been thriving as a scoring weapon, scoring in double digits in all but one of his last 13 appearances. He's averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 50 percent from three-point range in that span.