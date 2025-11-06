site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu: Listed as questionable
RotoWire Staff
Dosunmu (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
After missing the past two games for Chicago, Dosunmu remains day-to-day. He was able to practice Thursday, and he is traveling with the Bulls for this two-game road trip.
