The Bulls signed White to a three-year contract Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

White has spent the last four seasons in Chicago after being selected by the franchise with the seventh pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. His production dipped in 2022-23, averaging 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.4 minutes across 74 games. However, his efficiency did improve, as White shot a career-high 44.3 percent from the field.