White (calf) won't start against the Celtics on Monday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

White will return from a three-game absence due to a right calf issue, though he'll come off the bench. Additionally, the 25-year-old shooting guard is expected to be limited to around 24 minutes, according to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. White has appeared in 16 regular-season games (14 starts) thus far, averaging 19.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per tilt.