Freeman-Liberty submitted 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks over 28 minutes of Saturday's 90-85 win over the Wizards.

Freeman-Liberty capped off an impressive Summer League with a game-high 24 points to go along with a team-high five assists Saturday. Despite putting up 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this summer, Freeman-Liberty will likely spend most of 2023-24 in the G League.