The Raptors waived Freeman-Liberty on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Only $100,000 of Freeman-Liberty's $1.89 million contract for the 2024-25 season was set to be fully guaranteed until Tuesday, so the Raptors will face limited financial ramifications by cutting him loose. Murphy relays that Freeman-Liberty is likely to receive interest from around the league as a two-way player, though he would first have to clear waivers before he's eligible to sign a new deal elsewhere. Freeman-Liberty spent the majority of the 2023-24 season as one of the Raptors' two-way players, appearing in 22 games at the NBA level while averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.3 minutes per contest.