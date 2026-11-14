Giddey accumulated 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 125-117 overtime victory over the Hawks.

Friday's game was the perfect example of why Giddey's fantasy value doesn't depend on prolific scoring. His ability to fill the stat sheet can't be overlooked, and his three blocks added an unexpected defensive bonus. The triple-double also helped the Bulls snap an eight-game losing streak. Giddey's free-throw shooting remains a weakness, but his contributions in multiple categories make him particularly valuable in formats that reward versatility. This was his first triple-double of the season, and he's clearly trending in the right direction after averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game over his last eight appearances.