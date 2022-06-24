Ball (knee) is making progress in his rehabilitation of left knee issues that bothered him last season, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball is rehabbing in Los Angeles, with the Bulls sending performance staff to see him every week to track progress. The point guard underwent surgery for a torn meniscus Jan. 28, and despite initial reports that he could be back as soon as six weeks, he never ended up playing again. The expectation should be that Ball will be ready for training camp in October.