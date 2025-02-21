Ball notched 14 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Ball missed each of the Bulls' last four games before the All-Star break due to an illness, but he started in this one and posted a decent stat line despite his shooting woes. Ball has started in each of his last nine appearances and is likely to remain in that role following the roster moves Chicago has made in recent weeks. He's averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in that stretch.