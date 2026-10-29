Buzelis finished with 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 133-127 loss to the Knicks.

Buzelis had just 11 points in Monday's 133-99 loss to Boston. He got it together Wednesday, ending the night by tying for his second-highest points total of the season thus far. Buzelis is beginning to find his rhythm after a slow start to the 2026-27 campaign, with the 22-year-old shooting 50.0 percent from deep in his last two appearances while amassing one steal in each of his previous three games.