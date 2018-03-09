Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will play, start Friday

Lopez will be back in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Lopez has been a healthy scratch for each of the last seven games since the All-Star break with the Bulls focusing on the development of their younger talent, but after the NBA issues a warning to the team about sitting healthy players, the veteran big man will be back in the rotation Friday. Chicago's plan remains the same, however, in regards to focusing on younger talent, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see Lopez's minutes be limited despite his return to the starting five.