Jones racked up 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 132-107 win over Memphis.

With Anfernee Simons (wrist) and Jaden Ivey (knee) both out for at least one more week, Jones remains worth rostering in the majority of fantasy formats. Jones has averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 29.4 minutes per tilt in his last nine games (seven starts) while shooting an efficient 57.8 percent from the floor.