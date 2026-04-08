Jones closed Tuesday's 129-98 win over the Wizards with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Jones did an impressive job of running Chicago's offense, and he likely would have had an even bigger stat line if the game weren't such a blowout. Jones has really stepped it up over the past 10 games, during which he has averaged 19.0 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, which has him flirting with top-65 value in fantasy leagues.