Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game in Toronto.

While Jones was technically made available for Tuesday's loss to the Bucks, he didn't actually play, and it looks like he could return to the inactive list for Thursday's game. Jones has had some nice moments in Chicago this season, but with the additions of Collin Sexton, Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons, it could be tough for Jones to find meaningful minutes in the rotation when the team is at full strength.