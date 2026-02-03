site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Tre Jones: Questionable Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jones is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks with a left hamstring strain.
It sounds like Jones is ahead of schedule in his recovery and has a chance to end a six-game absence Tuesday. That said, the guard could have a minutes restriction if he's ultimately cleared to play.
