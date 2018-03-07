Byron Mullens: First double-double
Mullens had 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block during Wednesday's 113-108 win over the Blue.
The 7-0 center provided his first double-double with Lakeland since signing with them earlier in the month. During his first three games with Lakeland thus far, the former Ohio State player is averaging an impressive 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds across 32.0 minutes of action.
More News
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...