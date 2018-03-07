Mullens had 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block during Wednesday's 113-108 win over the Blue.

The 7-0 center provided his first double-double with Lakeland since signing with them earlier in the month. During his first three games with Lakeland thus far, the former Ohio State player is averaging an impressive 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds across 32.0 minutes of action.