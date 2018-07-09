Mullens mustered 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 15 minutes during the Magic's 86-56 win over the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

Mullens last saw regular-season NBA action during the 2013-14 campaign, when he averaged a solid 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 26.9 minutes in 53 games with the Clippers and 76ers. He made an impression with the Magic's G-League affiliate last season by posting 19.6 points and 11.0 rebounds over 11 games (10 starts). The seven-footer will look to parlay his Las Vegas opportunity into a training camp invite.