Magic's Byron Mullens: Paces bench in scoring Sunday
Mullens mustered 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 15 minutes during the Magic's 86-56 win over the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.
Mullens last saw regular-season NBA action during the 2013-14 campaign, when he averaged a solid 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 26.9 minutes in 53 games with the Clippers and 76ers. He made an impression with the Magic's G-League affiliate last season by posting 19.6 points and 11.0 rebounds over 11 games (10 starts). The seven-footer will look to parlay his Las Vegas opportunity into a training camp invite.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...