Mullens mustered 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block during Tuesday's 120-118 win over Long Island.

This was the 7-0 center's sixth double-double in nine games played this season, as he was able to shoot a fine 58.3 percent from the floor Tuesday. Lakeland's top two scorers, Jamel Artis and Rodney Purvis, were called up this week so it figures that Mullens might be able to increase his season average of 20.4 points per game even more during the final week of the G League season.