Magic's Byron Mullens: Joining Magic for summer league
Mullens will play for the Magic's summer league team.
Mullens has previous NBA experience, playing in the league from 2009 through 2013. However, he's since been unable to land a roster spot and will now try his luck in summer league to get back on the radar. During the 2017-18 campaign, Mullens split his time between Naft Abadan of the Iran Superleague and the G-League's Lakeland Magic. With the Magic's affiliate, Mulles averaged an impressive 19.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks, while shooting 41.1 percent from deep.
