Mullens will play for the Magic's summer league team.

Mullens has previous NBA experience, playing in the league from 2009 through 2013. However, he's since been unable to land a roster spot and will now try his luck in summer league to get back on the radar. During the 2017-18 campaign, Mullens split his time between Naft Abadan of the Iran Superleague and the G-League's Lakeland Magic. With the Magic's affiliate, Mulles averaged an impressive 19.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks, while shooting 41.1 percent from deep.