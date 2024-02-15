LeVert supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and nine assists over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 victory over the Bulls.

LeVert salvaged another disappointing night with nine assists, the most he has served up in well over a month. Unfortunately, he has now scored fewer than six points in three of the past five games, falling well and truly off the standard league radar. At best, he should be viewed as a streaming candidate, with added value if and when the Cavaliers are dealing with injuries to other players.