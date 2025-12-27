Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Garland was a late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather Saturday. Still, the star point guard is likely to suit up against Houston. Over his last five outings, Garland has averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 54.3 percent from beyond the arc in 31.6 minutes per tilt.
