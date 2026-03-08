Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Cleared to play vs. Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Mitchell has officially been given the green light to return Sunday from a four-game absence due to a right groin strain, and his return will give the Cavaliers a significant boost in a game featuring the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With Mitchell back in action, Sam Merrill will likely revert to a rotational role off the bench against Boston.
