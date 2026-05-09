Mitchell logged 35 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell set the tone for the Cavaliers early by scoring 20 of his game-high 35 points in the first half, and he helped close things out with another nine points in the fourth quarter, five of which came from the charity stripe. The superstar guard has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games and has reached that mark in four of 10 postseason games. For the playoffs, Mitchell is averaging 25.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 35.6 minutes per game while connecting on 45.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. Game 4 takes place Monday, when Mitchell and the Cavaliers will look to even the series at 2-2.