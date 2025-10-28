Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Erupts for 35 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell amassed 35 points (13-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two assists and one rebound across 29 minutes in Monday's 116-95 win over the Pistons.
Mitchell led all players in scoring en route to his third game with at least 30 points over four regular-season matchups. The star guard was extremely efficient and is now shooting 56.4 percent from the field this season. Through four games, he's averaging 31.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest.
