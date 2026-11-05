Mitchell ended Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Oklahoma City with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Mitchell paced Cleveland in scoring, shooting 58.8 percent from the field while knocking down five three-pointers. The star guard also distributed six assists and committed just two turnovers, providing efficient offensive production against the defending champions. He remains one of Cleveland's primary scoring options alongside James Harden.