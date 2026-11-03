Mitchell totaled 17 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 117-112 loss to the Thunder.

Mitchell found the majority of his success from beyond the arc, which was a welcome sight after watching him go 3-for-13 from deep over his previous two matchups. He also made an impact as a facilitator, setting a new season high in assists on the way to his first double-double of the season. Despite a strong final line from the star guard, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who played spoiled with a 43-point night to lead Oklahoma City to victory.