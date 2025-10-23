Mitchell generated 31 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block during 36 minutes of Wednesday's 119-111 loss to New York.

Mitchell was unstoppable coming out of halftime, scoring or assisting on each of the Cavaliers' first 20 third-quarter points. In total, Mitchell logged 20 points and two assists in the period. His outburst helped erase what was a 15-point halftime deficit, but a strong fourth quarter from the Knicks put the Cavs away. Mitchell's 31 points were a game high.