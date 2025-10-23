Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Huge third quarter in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell generated 31 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block during 36 minutes of Wednesday's 119-111 loss to New York.
Mitchell was unstoppable coming out of halftime, scoring or assisting on each of the Cavaliers' first 20 third-quarter points. In total, Mitchell logged 20 points and two assists in the period. His outburst helped erase what was a 15-point halftime deficit, but a strong fourth quarter from the Knicks put the Cavs away. Mitchell's 31 points were a game high.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Nets 17 points with three steals•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Will play and start vs. Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Sits out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Not starting Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Puts up 22 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores game-high 35 points•