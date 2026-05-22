Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leads Cavs in scoring Thursday

Mitchell finished with 26 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 39 minutes in Thursday's 109-93 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mitchell hasn't been the most efficient shooter during the first two games of the series, going 6-for-18 from behind the arc. He managed to take better care of the ball Thursday after committing four turnovers in Game 1. Still, the 29-year-old couldn't do enough to lift the Cavaliers to a win to tie the series up at one game each. There were rumblings that Mitchell might have sustained a leg injury in the 115-104 overtime loss to the Knicks to begin the Eastern Conference Finals. However, nothing has been confirmed. Both clubs will meet for Game 3 on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see if Mitchell pops up on the injury report heading into that contest.