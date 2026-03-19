Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls with a left eye contusion.
Mitchell was a very late addition to the injury report which isn't a great sign in fantasy hoops. If Cleveland's franchise player is unable to give it a go, the team could rely more on Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Max Strus.
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