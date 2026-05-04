Mitchell produced 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 win over the Raptors in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite scoring at least 20 points for the third time in the past four games, Mitchell continues to play below his best. Across seven games in the first round, he averaged just 3.0 assists and 0.7 steals, which is well below his regular-season averages of 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Cleveland will now move on to face Detroit in what figures to be a tightly contested series.