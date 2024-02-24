Mitchell (illness) is probable to face the Wizards on Sunday.
Mitchell missed the back-to-back set against the Magic and 76ers, with Cleveland losing both games, but the star guard is likely to return to action Sunday in what looks like a favorable matchup on paper. If he ends up returning, then Isaac Okoro would move back to a bench role.
