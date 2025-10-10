Mitchell recorded 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes of Thursday's 119-112 preseason loss to Chicago.

After a quiet preseason opener, Mitchell looked like his usual self Thursday with the Cavaliers giving their starters a bit more run as they ramp up for the regular season. With Darius Garland (toe) sidelined for the beginning of the season, it appears the Cavaliers will let Mitchell run the point with Lonzo Ball coming off the bench with a minutes cap of 20.