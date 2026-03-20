Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (eye) is questionable for Saturday's game in New Orleans.
The eye issue forced Mitchell to the sidelines for Thursday's win in Chicago, which resulted in Jaylon Tyson drawing the start, and it was Evan Mobley and James Harden doing the heavy lifting on offense. It'll be more of the same if Mitchell can't give it a go Saturday.
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