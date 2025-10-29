default-cbs-image
Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's game in Boston due to tightness in his left hamstring.

Mitchell is a late addition to Wednesday's injury report, so he's essentially heading for a game-time decision. If he's not able to give it a go, Evan Mobley would see a sizeable uptick in usage, and there would be more minutes available for guys like Craig Porter and Dean Wade.

