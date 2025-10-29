Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's game in Boston due to tightness in his left hamstring.
Mitchell is a late addition to Wednesday's injury report, so he's essentially heading for a game-time decision. If he's not able to give it a go, Evan Mobley would see a sizeable uptick in usage, and there would be more minutes available for guys like Craig Porter and Dean Wade.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Erupts for 35 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops 35 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Huge third quarter in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Nets 17 points with three steals•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Will play and start vs. Detroit•