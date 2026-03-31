Mitchell closed with 34 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-113 victory over Utah.

Coming off a six-point game in Friday's win over the Heat, Mitchell bounced back in convincing fashion Tuesday. In the month of March, the superstar guard has averaged 25.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.2 minutes per tilt covering 11 games.