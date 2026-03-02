Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (groin) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Mitchell is sidelined for a fourth straight contest with a strained right groin, but he'll now have five days off in between Tuesday's matchup and Sunday's showdown against the Celtics to recover. Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill are both worthy streaming candidates in most fantasy leagues for as long as Mitchell remains on the shelf.
