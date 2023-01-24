Mitchell (groin) will play Tuesday against the Knicks and is in the starting lineup, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The return of the All-Star guard will provide a massive boost to the Cavaliers on offense, and he will return following a three-game absence. He's averaging 30.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in January and figures to handle his regular workload.