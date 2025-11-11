Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Sitting out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (rest) is out for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Both Mitchell and Evan Mobley are resting Wednesday, with the contest being the first leg of a back-to-back for Cleveland. The superstar guard is likely to be back in the lineup Thursday against Toronto. With a slew of absences coming for the Cavaliers, Sam Merrill and Tyrese Proctor are both on the streaming radar.
