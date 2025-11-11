default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mitchell (rest) is out for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Both Mitchell and Evan Mobley are resting Wednesday, with the contest being the first leg of a back-to-back for Cleveland. The superstar guard is likely to be back in the lineup Thursday against Toronto. With a slew of absences coming for the Cavaliers, Sam Merrill and Tyrese Proctor are both on the streaming radar.

More News