Mitchell posted 18 points (6-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 115-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell paced the Cavaliers in the first half with 13 points on four of nine shooting, but he connected on just two of his 11 field-goal attempts over the last two quarters of Friday's game for five points. It was his lowest scoring output of the playoffs since his 15-point performance against the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavaliers will need a better version of Mitchell for Game 7 on Sunday, with the winner of that game advancing to the ECF to face the Knicks.