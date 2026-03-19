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Mitchell (eye) is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell is expected to sit out due to a left eye contusion he sustained in Tuesday's win over the Bucks. Jaylon Tyson and Dennis Schroder are the most likely candidates to replace Mitchell in the starting lineup, depending on if the Cavaliers want to deploy a smaller or bigger first unit.

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