Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Mitchell will miss a third straight game due to an ankle sprain he sustained during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Kings. He was able to return to that game following a brief exit, but the severity remains unclear. With the Cavaliers locked into the top seed in the Eastern Conference, they can afford to be cautious with their superstar guard.
