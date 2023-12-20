Mitchell (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Wednesday's contest is the front half of a back-to-back set, so Mitchell's status for Thursday's matchup versus New Orleans is also in danger. Craig Porter will slide into a starting lineup that'll also be without Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee), but Caris LeVert figures to garner heavy offensive usage off the bench.