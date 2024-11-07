Mobley closed with 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 29 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 131-122 victory over the Pelicans.

It's the sixth time in the Cavaliers' first nine games that Mobley has delivered multiple rejections, and it's perhaps not a coincidence that the team is 9-0. The fourth-year big appears headed for a career-best campaign, posting personal bests so far in points (17.3), blocks (1.9) and three-pointers (0.7) per game while adding 8.2 boards, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals.