Mobley finished with eight points (2-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 117-102 loss to the Bucks.

Mobley supplied his least efficient scoring of the season, connecting on just 16.7 percent of his looks and missing 10 shots in a game for the first time all season. Jarrett Allen (hip) exited early, making Mobley's lack of production too much for Cleveland to overcome. A plus-matchup awaits against Detroit on Sunday.