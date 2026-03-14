Cavaliers' James Harden: Nets 17 points with seven assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 138-105 victory over the Mavericks.
Harden has been hot over the past three games, scoring 22.7 points per game on 60.5 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent at the stripe to go with 6.7 assists and 3.7 triples per contest. He'll look to keep his foot on the gas pedal in Sunday's rematch with Dallas.
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