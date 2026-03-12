Cavaliers' James Harden: Nets 30 points with eight assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden recorded 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Magic.
Harden only missed five shots while he was out there, and he came through with some big buckets down the stretch to keep the game close, but ultimately, the Cavs weren't able to get the win. Evan Mobley double-doubled with 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 32 minutes in the six-point loss.
More News
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Double-double against Boston•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Powers through thumb injury in win•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Good to go Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Not playing Friday•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Iffy for Friday•