Cavaliers' James Harden: Stuffs stat sheet again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden generated 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes of Saturday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans.
After posting 36 points, seven rebounds and nine assists last time out, Harden delivered a double-double on Saturday. The veteran guard's scoring has taken a significant hit since being traded to Cleveland, as he's averaging just 20.9 points per game with the Cavs, but he's been able to replicate his assist production and improve his rebounding. In total, Harden is averaging 24.1 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds across 61 appearances this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Nearly triple-doubles•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Scores 27 with full line•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Nets 17 points with seven assists•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Nets 30 points with eight assists•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Double-double against Boston•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Powers through thumb injury in win•